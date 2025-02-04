Terrorist killed after taking over West Bank pillbox, 8 wounded in shooting

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that "a terrorist fired at soldiers at a military post in Tayasir," in the northern West Bank.

"The soldiers exchanged fire with the terrorist and killed him," but eight people were reportedly wounded, two of them critically.

An emergency medical response team rushed to the scene, but was forced to wait until the gunfight ended.

According to eyewitnesses, the terrorist entered the pillbox that overlooks the checkpoint, a watchtower that allowed the terrorist to snipe at the soldiers for half and hour before he was killed.

The terrorist wore civilian clothes while wearing a military vest.

The IDF launched operation Iron Wall two weeks ago in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, with the aim of striking at terrorist organizations that have taken root there. Later, operations expanded to Tulkarm, and more villages several days ago, including Tayasir where the attack place.