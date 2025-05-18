Terrorist murderer of pregnant woman believed to have been eliminated

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security agency believe that the murderer of Tze'ela Gez last week, who was slaughtered in cold blood while on her way to give birth in the hospital, was killed on Saturday by security forces in the West Bank.

Nael Sami Samara, a 36-year-old Palestinian, is suspected of being connected with the terror attack, although it is unclear if he was the shooter.

Samara was killed in Bruqin, near the Jewish community of Bruchin in the northern West Bank and close to where the attack occured.

Samara's brother was also captured by the forces for interrogation, as well as several members of his extended family. The Shin Bet detained several more suspects for investigation. In parallel, the siege on the two villages, Bruqin and a-Dik, continues as the terrorist has not been definitively identified.

"As part of the manhunt for the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in which Tze'ela Gez was killed, targeted sweeps were performed by IDF soldiers directed by the Shin Bet in the village of Bruqin, close to the scene of the attack," the IDF and Shin Bet spokespersons said in a joint statement. "This morning, several suspects were arrested for involvement in the attack. During the arrest of one of the suspects, a terrorist was identified running towards the forces while holding a bag carrying suspected explosives and shouting 'Allahu Akbar.' In face of the immediate threat, the soldiers engaged and neutralized the terrorist. None of our forces were injured."

Courtesy of Samaria Regional Council

The attack occurred last Wednesday on Route 466 between Bruchim and Peduel. The terrorist opened fire and hit a car in which a woman and her husband were on their way to the delivery room. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and tried to save the mother's life, who died at Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva.

Tze'ela Gez, 32, a resident of Bruchin, was at the end of her ninth month of pregnancy, and on her way to the delivery room at the hospital. The baby was born and, after undergoing resuscitation efforts, was sent to Schneider Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Tze'ela's husband, Hananel Gez, who was with her in the car and slightly injured, told the press after his release from the hospital: "My wife was murdered, today is a sad day, we were on our way to the hospital to joyfully give birth to our fourth child. Of course I am broken, it's natural, but I also thank God that I remained alive and will be strong to continue and be a light to the whole world." Hananel added that terrorists will never "break us, we will survive, succeed and thrive."