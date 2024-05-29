According to initial reports, a terrorist used his vehicle to run over at least two Israelis, leaving one seriously injured.

The assailant then fled back into Nablus.

Following the initial report, numerous IDF forces quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a pursuit of the terrorist responsible for the attack.

Porte-parole Atsala

The area is currently sealed off, with the axis blocked to traffic as security personnel conduct their search and ensure the safety of the surroundings.

The terrorist was transferred by the Palestinian Authority to the IDF for investigation

This is a developing story