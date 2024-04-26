Terrorist stabs young woman in Ramle, Israel

A terrorist stabbed an 18-year-old woman seriously injured on Harduf Street in Ramla, central Israel.

The incident unfolded in broad daylight, and the attacker was quickly neutralized.

According to reports from both police and rescuers, the young woman sustained serious injuries in the attack, prompting the immediate dispatch of Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance services. The victim was swiftly transported to the nearby Shamir Medical Center for urgent medical attention.

The assailant responsible for the attack has been neutralized, according to statements from Magen David Adom.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, seeking to unravel the motives and identify any accomplices involved. Initial reports indicate that the victim, in a harrowing moment before collapsing, managed to convey the identity of her attacker, stating, "An Arab stabbed me."