The IDF is building a concrete wall on the Lebanese border.

The IDF has begun building a concrete wall near border community of Avivim, alongiside Lebanon, according to new images released. The construction site, estimated at costing several million shekels, is already drawing criticism from some residents of northern Israel.

A resident of the area, who filmed the work, strongly denounced the initiative, calling the wall "stupid" and a measure "disconnected from reality." In the border towns, this new construction comes at a time when the security situation remains sensitive, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts between Israel and Lebanon.

On June 27, after lengthy negotiations, representatives from Israel, Lebanon, and the United States signed in Washington a framework aimed at preparing future agreements between Jerusalem and Beirut, with the goal of officially ending the conflict and paving the way for a peace agreement.

In the introduction of the document, the Israeli and Lebanese governments, with the support of the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump, affirm their shared willingness to achieve lasting peace and security. The text mentions the ambition to end the conflict, to guarantee the sovereignty and security of both countries, and to establish peaceful neighborly relations between Israel and Lebanon.

Hezbollah has disavowed the agreement, saying they will never cooperate with Israel or the US.