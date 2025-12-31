The IDF sums up 2025 with a recap of thousands of targets and eliminations

Over the past calendar year, the IDF has struck more than 20,000 targets across all combat arenas, according to the 2025 summary data released Wednesday morning. Of these targets, around 50 were carried out from the sea. In addition, approximately 430 operations were conducted in all fronts.

Operation Rising Lion and the campaign against Iran

During the 12-day campaign this past June, the IDF attacked roughly 1,500 targets. In these operations, 30 Iranian regime senior officials were eliminated, including the commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, the chief of staff of the army, Mohammad Bagheri, the country's emergency security system commander — and his replacement. 11 additional nuclear scientists were eliminated.

The war against Hamas and the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip

More than 19,000 targets were attacked in the Southern Command, in which about 14,000 terrorist infrastructures were destroyed. Roughly 270 additional weapons depots were hit.

As part of IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip, the following were eliminated over the past year: Muhammad Sinwar, head of Hamas’s military wing and successor to Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in 2024; Muhammad Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade in the terrorist organization; and Abdallah Abu Shamala, head of Hamas’s naval forces in Gaza.

Raad Saad, one of the architects of October 7 and head of the production staff of the military wing, was also killed in attacks over the past year. Additionally, four terrorists equivalent in rank to brigade commanders were eliminated in 2025, 14 terrorists at the battalion commander level, and 53 at the company commander level.

Enforcement of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon – and the impact on Hezbollah

Over the past year, the IDF eliminated about 380 terrorists, most of them from the Hezbollah terror organization, as part of enforcing its agreements with Lebanon. Over 900 targets were attacked, including 210 rocket launchers and weapons depots, about 60 tunnel shafts, and about 140 military structures. In 2025, Hezbollah committed approximately 1,920 violations of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon.

The most prominent figure eliminated in Lebanon over the past year is Haytham Ali Tabatabai, who was killed in an airstrike in the Dahieh area of Beirut in November. In addition, Hassan Kamal, the anti-tank commander at the headquarters of the terrorist organization's "Southern Front," Khader Sayed Hashem, the head of the naval force in the "Radwan" unit, and Abbas Hassan Karkhi, the logistics commander of the southern front headquarters.

IDF Strikes in Yemen – and the operations in the West Bank

The Air Force has attacked and eliminated several senior officials of the Houthi regime in Yemen over the past year, including Mohammed al-Amari, the Chief of Staff of the terrorist organization; Ahmed al-Rahwi, who served as Prime Minister of the Houthis; and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Information, Jamal Amer and Hashem Safi al-Din.

Approximately 230 targets were attacked in Yemen, including about 20 considered central targets. Around 180 fighter jets participated in the strikes.

IDF forces under Central Command arrested about 7,400 individuals in the past year, including roughly 1,190 Hamas terrorists. In addition, roughly 230 terrorists were eliminated and more than 1,300 weapons were confiscated. In 2025, the Air Force also struck about 20 aerial targets and carried out around 80 brigade-level operations. More than 16 million in terror funds were confiscated.

As part of the war, during 2025, 91 soldiers were killed and 821 were wounded. Against the backdrop of the shortage of soldiers in the IDF, about 54,000 reservists were recalled from exemption. In addition, more than 3,000 new immigrants (olim), defined as lone soldiers, enlisted in the army.

Mental health personnel conducted approximately 7,500 debriefings for soldiers. The case fatality rate (CFR) among the wounded stood at about 7.1%. In addition, the IDF carried out more than 3,000 ground evacuations and about 300 aerial evacuations from battlegrounds.