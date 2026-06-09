“The Iranian attempt to establish equations and change reality will fail,” vows IDF Chief of Staff Zamir

IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, visited a training exercise Tuesday in northern Israel. He was accompanied by Major General Nadav Lotan, Brig. Gen. Eliad Moati, Brig. Gen. Sharon Altit, and additional commanders.

The exercises are currently being conducted under the leadership of the National Ground Training Center as part of the training program for battalion and company commanders.

While there, Zamir offered remarks to the troops about the current state of Israel’s war with Iran and Hezbollah. “Iran’s attempt to dictate new rules and alter the reality will fail. We will continue to deepen the damage to the Hezbollah and defend the communities of northern Israel,” he said.

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“The IDF maintained, and continues to maintain, immediate readiness and preparedness to resume operations in Iran. The strike we carried out in Iran was preparation for a much more significant and powerful blow. We are prepared to return and deliver another severe and deep strike against Iran.”

Regarding IDF ground troops, Zamir says forces continue to operate and conduct strikes in southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure, highlighting the underground facilities in the Beaufort area.