The secret call between Trump and Netanyahu that paved the way to war with Iran

A highly confidential phone call between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu marked the decisive step toward war with Iran, according to reporting by Axios.

On February 23, Netanyahu informed Trump of what he described as critical intelligence showing that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and several of his closest advisers were expected to meet at the same location in Tehran within days. The Israeli leader reportedly said the gathering represented a rare opportunity to eliminate Iran’s top leadership in a single strike.

Sources cited by Axios said Trump was already inclined toward military action but remained uncertain about the timing. The intelligence provided by Israel, quickly confirmed by the Central Intelligence Agency, proved decisive. At the same time, diplomatic efforts led by U.S. envoys in Geneva ended in stalemate, reinforcing the view inside the administration that negotiations had failed.

According to the report, two conclusions emerged within the White House: the intelligence was credible, and the diplomatic path was closed. At 3:38 p.m. Washington time on Friday, Trump authorized military action. Less than twelve hours later, strikes hit Tehran, signaling the beginning of open war.

Axios reports that coordination between Trump and Netanyahu had intensified for months, alternating between diplomatic exchanges and joint military planning. While critics argue that Israel pulled Washington into the conflict, Trump has rejected that claim, saying the decision was driven by his own strategic assessment. The White House has not disputed Axios’s account.