Three seriously wounded in stabbing attack in Gan Yavne, near Ashdod

Three people were seriously wounded in a knife attack Sunday evening near a shopping center in the southern town of Gan Yavne.

The terrorist was eliminated, and the injured were transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Numerous security forces arrived as reinforcements on the scene.

A previous knife attack on Sunday morning left two people lightly injured at the central bus station in Beersheva, in the south of the country.

The terrorist, an Arab Israeli citizen from the town of Rahat in the Negev, was neutralized.