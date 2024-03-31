Three seriously wounded in stabbing attack in Gan Yavne, near Ashdod

The terrorist was eliminated, and the injured were transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Scene in Gan Yavne
Three people were seriously wounded in a knife attack Sunday evening near a shopping center in the southern town of Gan Yavne. 

Numerous security forces arrived as reinforcements on the scene. 

A previous knife attack on Sunday morning left two people lightly injured at the central bus station in Beersheva, in the south of the country. 

Scene of the attack in Gan Yavne

The terrorist, an Arab Israeli citizen from the town of Rahat in the Negev, was neutralized. 

