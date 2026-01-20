Tiberias on guard: Israeli security agency flags Iranian recruitment risk

Israel’s internal security agency has issued a rare alert to the mayor of Tiberias, warning of heightened attempts by Iranian intelligence to recruit local residents, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Following the Israel's internal security service (Shin Bet) warning, Tiberias Mayor Yossi Naveh released a public video message urging residents to exercise caution and report suspicious approaches.

“Do not fall into the trap and remain vigilant,” Naveh said, stressing that any form of cooperation with hostile actors poses a direct threat to Israel’s national security.

Municipal sources said the Shin Bet has reached out to several local authorities across the country after identifying patterns of suspicious contact linked to Iranian intelligence efforts.

In response, city officials in Tiberias are preparing a public awareness campaign aimed at educating residents on recruitment tactics, particularly approaches made through social media and encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram.

The warning follows a recent security precedent in the northern city. Approximately six months ago, two Tiberias residents were arrested on suspicion of providing information to Iranian intelligence operatives in exchange for financial compensation.

Israeli security officials say the case reflects a broader shift in Tehran’s espionage strategy, which increasingly targets civilians rather than officials or military personnel.

According to assessments, Iranian handlers are exploiting online platforms and offering monetary incentives to lure individuals into cooperation.

Authorities are urging the public to remain alert, avoid contact with unknown online profiles, and immediately report any suspicious communications to security services.

