Trump deadline looms as 13 hostage bodies still held by Hamas

With U.S. President Donald Trump’s 48-hour deadline expiring tonight, the return of all hostages held by Hamas remains incomplete.

Of the 48 hostages covered by the ceasefire agreement, 13 bodies are still in Hamas custody, and no new deceased hostages have been returned since last week.

Hamas is reportedly continuing its search for the remaining bodies.

Footage published by the Qatari daily Al-Araby shows members of the group’s “Ghost Unit” responsible for guarding hostages, moving through the al-Mawasi area near Rafah, accompanied by a Red Cross vehicle in territory outside Israeli control.

Israel has authorized Red Cross and Egyptian teams to assist in the searches, while Hamas representatives were permitted to enter areas under IDF control. In Gaza’s Shajaiyah neighborhood, located within the “Yellow Line” marking Israel’s withdrawal limit, Hamas operatives conducted field tours to locate the remaining bodies.

Access to additional areas, including Khan Yunis, is reportedly pending coordination.

The decision to allow Hamas into Israeli-controlled zones followed pressure from U.S. envoys working under President Trump, who warned on Saturday that Hamas would be held responsible for any failure to comply with the truce. Trump said he was monitoring the situation “very closely” and urged Hamas to act within 48 hours to return all remaining hostages.

The Families' Headquarters for the Return of the Kidnapped expressed frustration at the ongoing delays. “Two weeks have passed since the deadline for the return of all 48 abductees expired, and 13 are still being held by Hamas,” the group said. Families called on the Israeli government, the U.S., and mediators to take all possible measures to ensure Hamas fulfills its obligations before any progress is made on the second phase of the agreement. “We will not accept the continuation of Hamas’s terror against the people of Israel or against the families of the abductees,” the statement added.

As the Trump-imposed deadline approaches, the combined efforts of Hamas, the Red Cross, Egyptian teams, and Israeli authorities remain under intense scrutiny, with the focus on securing the safe and timely return of the remaining hostages.