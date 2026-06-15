Trump: Iran has agreed to never have nuclear weapons; US paying Iran $300 million is fake news | LIVE BLOG

CIA director says US intelligence shows Iranian intentions are not in line with their nuclear concession commitments under the deal - report

CIA Director John Ratcliffe told President Trump and senior officials that US intelligence raises serious doubts about Iran's willingness to make the nuclear concessions Washington is seeking, Axios reported overnight, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both warned that intelligence showed Iranian officials were discussing the deal among themselves in ways inconsistent with what they were telling mediators and the US. "The intelligence reflects that the Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments under the deal," one source said. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also raised concerns, while Vice President Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner advocated for the agreement.

A senior US official told reporters the administration would know within two to three weeks whether Iran was serious about nuclear concessions. Senator Lindsey Graham said he was "somewhat concerned that Iran's view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming," and called for the full text to be released immediately.