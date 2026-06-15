Trump: Iran has agreed to never have nuclear weapons; US paying Iran $300 million is fake news | LIVE BLOG
IDF says it intercepted numerous rockets launched by Hezbollah toward IDF soldiers’ location in southern Lebanon • 8 dead after US Air Force B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff from airbase
The northern border remained on high operational alert overnight as IDF forces intercepted rockets, repelled anti-tank threats, and eliminated armed terrorist cells in southern Lebanon.
On the diplomatic front, the White House has clarified that a complete ceasefire on all fronts is a prerequisite for any future political progress following the signing of the MoU — a condition that directly implicates the ongoing Lebanon campaign.
In the United States, an investigation has been opened after a US Air Force B-52 bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from a California air base. READ MORE FROM MONDAY
CIA director says US intelligence shows Iranian intentions are not in line with their nuclear concession commitments under the deal - report
CIA Director John Ratcliffe told President Trump and senior officials that US intelligence raises serious doubts about Iran's willingness to make the nuclear concessions Washington is seeking, Axios reported overnight, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.
Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both warned that intelligence showed Iranian officials were discussing the deal among themselves in ways inconsistent with what they were telling mediators and the US. "The intelligence reflects that the Iranian intentions are not in line with their commitments under the deal," one source said. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also raised concerns, while Vice President Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner advocated for the agreement.
A senior US official told reporters the administration would know within two to three weeks whether Iran was serious about nuclear concessions. Senator Lindsey Graham said he was "somewhat concerned that Iran's view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming," and called for the full text to be released immediately.
Eight dead after American B-52 bomber crashes and explodes at Edwards Air Force Base
Eight crew members were killed Monday when a B-52 Stratofortress bomber burst into flames immediately after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California, Air Force officials confirmed.
Col. James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing, called it "a horrible tragedy" that had claimed the lives of "eight great Americans."
The aircraft was supporting a test mission for a radar modernization program. Its crew included both military personnel and civilian government contractors. READ MORE HERE
American Vice President Vance aligns with US President Trump: Iran will never have nuclear weapons
https://x.com/i/web/status/2066664516373315784
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Trump to Truth Social: "Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran $300 Million is fake news out out by the dumpcrats!!!"
IDF intercepts rockets launched at troops in southern Lebanon
The Air Force intercepted several rockets launched by Hezbollah toward the IDF's area of operations in southern Lebanon; in line with operational policy, no home front alerts were activated.
Earlier in the day, Hezbollah also fired an anti-tank missile and several mortar shells toward Israeli forces in the area, incidents that ended without casualties.
IDF eliminates several Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon
IDF forces carried out a series of strikes against Hezbollah operatives throughout the day in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists in four separate incidents after field intelligence identified armed individuals approaching Israeli forces in vehicles. In each case, the Air Force struck the threats before they could reach the forces.
US military plane crashes shortly after takeoff
A US Air Force B-52 strategic bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in California, the military confirmed. The circumstances of the crash remain unclear, and an urgent investigation has been launched by US military and investigative officials.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2066611237652156525
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .