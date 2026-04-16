Lebanon ceasfire day 1: US President Donald Trump struck a ceasfire between Israel and Lebanon that went into effect at midnight local time. Soon after, Hezbollah operatives were seen celebrating the ceasefire, after which Lebanese Armed Forces deployed troops to Beirut's southern suburbs 'to maintain security,' saying it would arrest anyone shooting in the air.

The Lebanese Army said early on Friday that Israel had committed violations of the ceasefire after it took effect, including the shelling of several southern Lebanese villages. The IDF did not comment, and later Trump posted to Truth Social encouraging Hezbollah to respect the ceasefire. The president also said that "the war and Iran is going along swimmingly...And it should be it should be ending pretty soon." READ MORE FROM THURSDAY