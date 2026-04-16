Lebanese Army claims Israel violated ceasefire, Trump encourages Hezbollah to 'act nicely' | LIVE BLOG
Trump via Truth Social: 'May have been a historic day for Lebanon. Good things are happening' after 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon goes into effect at midnight
Lebanon ceasfire day 1: US President Donald Trump struck a ceasfire between Israel and Lebanon that went into effect at midnight local time. Soon after, Hezbollah operatives were seen celebrating the ceasefire, after which Lebanese Armed Forces deployed troops to Beirut's southern suburbs 'to maintain security,' saying it would arrest anyone shooting in the air.
The Lebanese Army said early on Friday that Israel had committed violations of the ceasefire after it took effect, including the shelling of several southern Lebanese villages. The IDF did not comment, and later Trump posted to Truth Social encouraging Hezbollah to respect the ceasefire. The president also said that "the war and Iran is going along swimmingly...And it should be it should be ending pretty soon." READ MORE FROM THURSDAY
Trump via Truth Social: 'May have been a historic day for Lebanon. Good things are happening' after 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon goes into effect at midnight
Trump at Las Vegas event: "I will say the war and Iran is going along swimmingly...And it should be it should be ending pretty soon"
Lebanese Armed Forces says it would arrest anyone shooting into the air
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Hezbollah operatives celebrate the ceasefire with Israel after it goes into effect at midnight local time
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Trump to Truth Social: "I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be an GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!"
The Lebanese Army claims Israel committed violations of the ceasefire after it took effect, including shelling several southern Lebanese villages. The IDF does not comment.
10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon begins