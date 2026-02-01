Trump: Tehran is 'seriously talking' about nuclear deal as US warships deploy

US President Donald Trump said overnight Saturday into Sunday that Iran is engaged in “serious” talks with Washington, amid heightened regional tensions and speculation over possible American military action.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Tehran must reach an agreement that permanently prevents it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“A lot of things are happening with Iran,” Trump said, adding that the United States has deployed “very big, powerful ships” to the region. “They are talking to us- seriously talking to us. We’ll see what happens.”

His remarks underscore a strategy combining increased military pressure with an openness to diplomacy, as Washington seeks to strengthen its leverage while leaving the door open to negotiations.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing in Israel over Iran’s expanding missile capabilities.

A senior Israeli military official told public radio station Kan Reshet Bet that Israel cannot accept Iran’s current ballistic arsenal. According to the official, Iran possessed roughly 2,000 missiles during Operation “Lion’s Awakening” last June and has since resumed and intensified production, significantly bolstering its stockpile.

The official warned that Iran is now capable of launching dozens of missiles simultaneously, describing the threat as strategic and not limited to the nuclear issue alone. Ballistic missile capabilities, he said, are an equally critical concern for Israeli security.

Within Israeli defense circles, skepticism remains over the scope and effectiveness of any potential U.S. military strike. Analysts argue that any meaningful operation would need to neutralize missile launch systems to substantially reduce the threat. “Israel will not be able to live with the threat of Iranian missiles,” the senior official said, reflecting the prevailing view within the defense establishment.