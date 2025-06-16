Trump: 'sometimes you have to fight until the end,’ as Iran refuses negotiations

The ongoing military confrontation between Israel and Iran reached a new level overnight, as Iranian media reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the highly fortified Fordow nuclear facility near Qom.

The Fordow site, built deep into a mountain, is one of Iran’s most heavily protected nuclear installations, raising concerns of a major escalation.

Simultaneously, an Israeli source told The Wall Street Journal that initial signs suggest a partial collapse may have occurred at the underground section of Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility — another core site in Tehran’s nuclear program.

The source emphasized that further analysis is required to fully assess the extent of the damage.

The IDF confirmed ongoing strikes deep inside Iranian territory, stating that Israeli fighter jets attacked surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran in an effort to prevent further launches. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, claimed their latest missile operations managed to disrupt Israel’s defense systems by using new techniques that allegedly triggered confusion within Israel’s layered air defense network.

On the diplomatic front, Iran has rejected mediation efforts by Qatar and Oman to broker a ceasefire while Israeli strikes are ongoing. According to a source familiar with the contacts, Iran insists it will only enter serious negotiations after completing its military response to the Israeli attacks. Contrary to some media reports, Tehran has denied reaching out to the United States to discuss restarting nuclear negotiations.

The human toll inside Iran continues to rise. According to the Iranian Ministry of Health, 224 people have been killed since the start of the Israeli offensive. However, independent human rights organizations estimate the death toll is considerably higher, reporting at least 406 fatalities so far.

Commenting on the crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters before departing for the G7 summit in Canada that while he hopes for a peaceful resolution between Israel and Iran, "sometimes you have to fight until end." Trump reaffirmed that the United States will continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself.