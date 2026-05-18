Trump taunts Iran with threatening depictions of destroyed naval ships and aircraft on Truth Social | LIVE BLOG
"Lasers: Bing Bing, GONE!!!" the US president captions his AI post depicting US aircrafts shooting down Iranian ships and planes • IDF: 10 Israeli civilians crossed the border into Syria
"The clock is ticking"
The Trump administration has been increasing pressure on Tehran to agree to a nuclear deal since the president's return from China, threatening to renew military operations in the country. On Sunday, Trump updated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to China and discussed Iran during a phone call between the two leaders. The US leader also posted that "For Iran, the clock is ticking." Overnight into Monday he posted to Truth Social with threatening AI-created illustrations of US aircrafts destroying Iranian naval fleets and aircraft.
Turkey flotilla?
Separately, i24NEWS has learned that Netanyahu held a preliminary security consultation on Sunday regarding the Gaza-bound flotilla coming from Turkey. The Prime Minister will hold an operational meeting on the matter on Monday with the heads of the security establishment. The flotilla is scheduled to arrive off the coast of Israel within 48 hours. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
IDF: 10 Israeli civilians crossed the border into Syria, returned to Israel, and were apprehended
Ten Israeli civilians crossed the Israel-Syria border into Syria a short while ago, the IDF said in a statement.
IDF soldiers operating at the location returned the civilians to Israeli territory and apprehended them. The apprehended civilians have been transferred to the Israel Police.
"The IDF strongly condemns this incident and emphasizes its severity, which constitutes a criminal offense that endangers civilians and IDF soldiers," the statement said.
Trump taunts Iran with threatening depictions of destroyed naval ships on Truth Social
"Lasers: Bing Bing, GONE!!!" The US president captions his AI post depicting US aircrafts shooting down Iranian naval vessels with rockets and lasers amid increasing pressure on Tehran to agree to a nuclear deal.