Trump taunts Iran with threatening depictions of destroyed naval ships on Truth Social 

"The clock is ticking"

The Trump administration has been increasing pressure on Tehran to agree to a nuclear deal since the president's return from China, threatening to renew military operations in the country. On Sunday, Trump updated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to China and discussed Iran during a phone call between the two leaders. The US leader also posted that "For Iran, the clock is ticking." Overnight into Monday he posted to Truth Social with threatening AI-created illustrations of US aircrafts destroying Iranian naval fleets and aircraft.

Turkey flotilla?

Separately, i24NEWS has learned that Netanyahu held a preliminary security consultation on Sunday regarding the Gaza-bound flotilla coming from Turkey. The Prime Minister will hold an operational meeting on the matter on Monday with the heads of the security establishment. The flotilla is scheduled to arrive off the coast of Israel within 48 hours. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY