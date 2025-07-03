Trump to welcome freed hostage Edan Alexander at the White House

Recommended -

Nearly two months after his release from Hamas captivity, 21-year-old Edan Alexander is set to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday.

The visit, confirmed by the White House, comes after what officials describe as a deeply personal effort by Trump to help secure the dual Israeli-American citizen’s freedom.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that both Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump are “looking forward” to hosting Alexander and his family in the Oval Office. The meeting is scheduled to take place at noon.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1940503246453592474 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Alexander’s release did not come as part of a formal ceasefire deal. According to Israeli media, Hamas framed the gesture as an act of goodwill directed at Trump, hoping it would encourage progress toward a broader agreement to end the war in Gaza.

Earlier reports had suggested that Alexander might meet Trump in Qatar during a presidential visit to the region, but his physical condition at the time reportedly prevented any immediate travel.

Trump had spoken directly to Alexander following his release, expressing eagerness to see him in person. “I can’t wait to see you at the White House. The whole nation wants to see you,” Trump said.

During the Oval Office meeting, Alexander is expected to personally thank Trump for his role in his release and urge renewed efforts to bring home the remaining hostages still believed to be held in Gaza.