Two dead after Allenby Crossing shooting attack

Two Israelis were killed Thursday afternoon in an armed attack at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley, on the border between Israel and Jordan.

According to initial reports, the assailant was a Jordanian driver transporting humanitarian aid bound for Gaza, The shooter opened fire before being shot and killed by Israeli security forces.

Medical teams from Magen David Adom (MDA) and IDF medics rushed to the scene. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, both victims succumbed to their injuries. “We found two men unconscious, critically wounded by gunfire. After intensive efforts, we were forced to declare their deaths,” MDA paramedics said.

Large security forces, including the elite Duvdevan unit and Battalion 47, were deployed to secure the area and search for possible accomplices. A helicopter was mobilized both for medical evacuation and to support the operation.

According to security sources, trucks carrying humanitarian aid from Jordan are generally not subject to systematic checks under a bilateral agreement between the two countries, raising concerns about potential security gaps.

The incident comes almost exactly one year after a similar attack at the same crossing in September 2024, which claimed the lives of three Israelis. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the attack and its broader implications.