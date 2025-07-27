Two Golani Brigade soldiers killed in Gaza tunnel ambush

Recommended -

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the deaths of two soldiers from the Golani Brigade following a deadly ambush in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday evening.

Captain Amir Saad, 22, a technology and maintenance officer from Yanuh-Jat in northern Israel, and Sergeant Yinon Noreil Fana, 20, a technology and maintenance fighter from Kiryat Tivon, were killed when an explosive device detonated near their armored personnel carrier (APC).

The IDF also reported that a Golani officer was moderately wounded in the incident.

The attack occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the eastern neighborhood of Khan Younis. According to IDF statements and preliminary findings, armed militants emerged from a tunnel shaft and approached the APC unnoticed. They successfully attached an explosive device, which detonated with lethal force as the soldiers were handling equipment near the vehicle.

Shortly afterward, the assailants threw another explosive device at a second APC carrying additional Golani soldiers and officers. Fortunately, the device failed to detonate, and no casualties were reported from the second attempt.

Israeli media outlets reported that the commander of the Golani battalion was inside the second APC during the attack. Preliminary investigations suggest the commander spotted one of the attackers and opened fire, potentially preventing further harm.