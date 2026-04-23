Two IDF soldiers serving in the Air Force have been arrested and indicted on suspicion of security offenses linked to Iranian intelligence elements, according to a joint statement by the Israeli Security Agency (Shabak), Israeli Police, and the IDF Spokespersons on Thursday.

Authorities said the suspects were Air Force technicians accused of maintaining contact with Iranian operatives and carrying out missions under their direction.

According to the statement, the arrests were carried out in March 2026 in a joint operation involving the Shabak, the Central District Police, the Military Investigative Police Special Unit, and the IDF Information Security Directorate. The military court filed the indictments on Thursday, April 23.

One soldier was charged with “aiding the enemy in war, passing information to the enemy, assisting in contact with a foreign agent, and other offenses.” The second was charged with “contact with a foreign agent, passing information to the enemy, and other offenses,” according to the statement.

According to the sentence, the two soldiers were in contact with Iranian intelligence elements for several months and allegedly carried out various tasks in exchange for payment. One of the soldiers is accused of transferring materials from his military training related to fighter jet systems, as well as documentation of facilities and areas at an IDF base.

The suspects told investigators that contact with Iranian operators was cut off after they refused to carry out missions involving weapons. However, authorities said that even after the initial break in contact, they continued attempts to renew ties for financial gain.

Security officials emphasized that the case is one of many ongoing attempts by hostile intelligence services to recruit Israelis, including military personnel, for espionage and intelligence gathering.

In their statement, the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and IDF warned Israeli citizens and soldiers against any contact with foreign agents from enemy states or participation in missions on their behalf, stressing that enforcement bodies will continue efforts to detect and prosecute such activity.