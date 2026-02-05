Two Israelis arrested on suspicion of spying for Iran

Israeli security forces have arrested two Israeli citizens in their 20s on suspicion of spying for Iran, authorities announced on Thursday, following a joint investigation by the Central Unit of the Judea and Samaria District Police and the Shin Bet.

According to details released with the authorization of the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court and subject to a publication ban, the two suspects—residents of the Jerusalem area—were arrested in January 2026 on suspicion of committing serious security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence operatives.

The investigation revealed that over the past several months the suspects had been in direct contact with Iranian intelligence elements and carried out various security-related missions, fully aware that they were acting under Iranian direction. In return, they allegedly received payments transferred to digital wallets.

Upon completion of the investigation and the formation of an evidentiary basis, prosecutorial statements were filed against the two suspects on Thursday by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court. Formal indictments are expected to follow.

Israeli authorities said the case is part of a broader pattern of recent attempts by hostile and terrorist elements to recruit Israeli citizens to carry out missions intended to harm the security of the State of Israel and its residents.

The Israel Police and the Shin Bet reiterated their warning to the public against maintaining contact with foreign intelligence operatives or carrying out tasks on their behalf, stressing that such actions constitute a serious criminal offense and pose a direct threat to national security.