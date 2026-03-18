Iran war day 19: Israel carried out targeted airstrikes that killed Ali Larijani and the Basij commander. The IDF is also continues to strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon following rocket attacks on Israeli territory.

President Trump criticized NATO and other allies for declining to assist in defending the Strait of Hormuz or in military operations against Iran, asserting the U.S. does not need external help. However, the UAE indicated potential participation in a US-led effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz, while seeking guarantees from Iran on nuclear and missile programs. UPDATES FROM TUESDAY