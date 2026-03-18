3 Palestinian women, worker in agricultural community in central Israel killed by Iranian missiles | LIVE BLOG
MDA: 3 injured in impact in central Israel’s Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva following Iranian missile attack
Iran war day 19: Israel carried out targeted airstrikes that killed Ali Larijani and the Basij commander. The IDF is also continues to strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon following rocket attacks on Israeli territory.
President Trump criticized NATO and other allies for declining to assist in defending the Strait of Hormuz or in military operations against Iran, asserting the U.S. does not need external help. However, the UAE indicated potential participation in a US-led effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz, while seeking guarantees from Iran on nuclear and missile programs. UPDATES FROM TUESDAY
Death toll from rocket hit near Hebron revised down to 3
The Palestinian Red Crescent revised the death toll it cited from an Iranian missile hit near Hebron to at least three killed and at least 13 injured. The earlier reported cited a fatality toll of four.
Trump admin mulls deploying thousands of additional troops to Mideast as military prepares potential options for next phase of Iran war
In harsh message to Iran, Saudi FM says Riyadh ready to take military action if necessary, points to Tehran's increasing isolation
Report: Pentagon asked White House to approve a request to Congress for over $200 billion in funds for Iran war
One dead in agricultural community in central Israel
Paramedics have reported a male in his 30s was found with no signs of life in Moshav Adanim, and pronounced dead at the scene.
Kuwait uncovers second Hezbollah cell, says it apprehended 10 citizen spies 'constituting a direct threat to the country's security'
Qatar declares Iran’s military and security attachés persona non grata, orders them to leave the country within 24 hours
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in southern Israel, West Bank
Qatar says Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Ras Laffan Industrial City in a second attack today; both were intercepted
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Israel strikes Iranian navy missile boats in the Caspian Sea, per source briefed on the matter
‘Extensive damage has been caused' from missile attacks on Ras Laffan industrial city, state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy says
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034338511311012171
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🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Five ground-to-ground missiles, 20 rockets were launched in the last salvo from Hezbollah
Fire erupts in Qatari Ras Laffan area with major gas facilities, Saudi forces intercept Iranian attack on gas facilities in the east
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in central, northern Israel
🚨 Red alert sirens sound in northern Israel
The UAE joins Qatar in condemning Israeli strikes on Iranian gas facilities, saying they pose ‘a threat to global energy security'
DM Katz: The IDF destroyed two Litani River crossings that were used to smuggle weapons and allow Hezbollah operatives to move south
https://x.com/i/web/status/2034295686385016852
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IDF says it is conducting strikes on crossings into southern Lebanon
The IDF says it is striking a series of bridges and crossings on the Litani River to prevent Hezbollah from transferring weapons and reinforcements to southern Lebanon.
The IDF added that it issued warnings before the strikes to residents in southern Lebanon.