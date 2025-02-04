Two soldiers killed in West Bank terror attack on checkpoint

The IDF spokesperson's unit announced that Sergeant Major Ofer Yung and an additional unnamed soldier were killed Tuesday morning in a terror attack at the Tayasir checkpoint, in the northern West Bank. Several other soldiers were hurt in the incident, two in serious condition, before the terrorist was killed.

Yung, who served in the 8211th Battalion of the Efraim Regional Brigade, was 39 years old and lived in Tel Aviv. The family of the other deceased soldier has not yet been notified, so his name has not yet been released.

The event began around 6:00 am when a terrorist arrived on foot and ambushed soldiers near the watchtower overlooking the checkpost, dressed in civilian clothes and a green military vest. When one of the soldiers came out of the building, the terrorist opened fire from short range. The Israeli troops responded with fire and called for additional forces. A force under the command of the battalion commander arrived at the scene and helped end the event.

During the battle, two reservist teams were mobilized, and one reservist threw a grenade towards the terrorist and neutralized him. Following the heavy exchange of fire that took place, a medical team that was dispatched to the scene had to wait until the shooting had stopped.

The Tayasir checkpoint is located between the northern West Bank hills and the Jordan Valley, close to the villages of Tamun and al-Far'a. Each day, hundreds of Palestinians pass through it on their way to work within Israeli territory during the morning hours, when the incident occurred.