UK bars all Israelis from prestigious defense college

The British government has announced that, starting next year, Israelis will no longer be admitted to the Royal College of Defense Studies (RCDS), marking the first exclusion of Israelis since the institution was founded in 1927. Previously, restrictions applied only to officers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), but the new policy will apply to all Israeli applicants, civilian or military.

The decision comes amid the ongoing war in Gaza, according to reporting by The Telegraph, and represents a notable shift in British-Israeli defense cooperation.

Amir Baram, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, criticized the move in strong terms, calling it a “deeply shameful and discriminatory” decision and “a betrayal of an ally in time of war.”

In a statement, Baram emphasized Israel’s broader security contributions, including protecting international shipping from Houthi attacks, preventing nuclear proliferation by hostile regimes, and efforts to secure the release of 48 hostages held by Hamas.

“Israel’s exclusion is a profoundly dishonourable act of disloyalty to an ally at war,” Baram wrote. “These discriminatory actions amount to a disgraceful break with Britain’s proud tradition of tolerance, and plain decency.” He added that silencing Israeli voices at a time when the country is actively defending international security constitutes “nothing less than an act of self-sabotage of British security.”

A spokesperson for the British Ministry of Defense defended the decision, emphasizing that the college welcomes participants from many nations, provided they respect international humanitarian law. The spokesperson criticized Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, calling instead for a diplomatic resolution that includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and expanded humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

The RCDS exclusion reflects a growing strain in UK-Israel relations, already tense due to debates over recognition of a Palestinian state and responses to the Gaza conflict. Israeli officials have framed the decision as both a political and symbolic blow to bilateral defense cooperation, warning it could have broader implications for strategic ties between the two countries.