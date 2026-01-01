Ukraine: At least 24 people killed in a drone attack in Kherson, according to a pro-Russian official

According to a pro-Russian official, at least 24 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack targeting a hotel and a cafe in Kherson, southern Ukraine. Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor, claims the attack occurred while civilians were celebrating the New Year. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the allegations. The city of Kherson, located in a highly contested area, has been regularly targeted by airstrikes since the start of the conflict. The reports could not be independently verified.