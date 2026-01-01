152 Israeli soldiers were killed in 2025, says IDF | LIVE BLOG
Ukraine: At least 24 people killed in a drone attack in Kherson, according to a pro-Russian official
According to a pro-Russian official, at least 24 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack targeting a hotel and a cafe in Kherson, southern Ukraine. Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor, claims the attack occurred while civilians were celebrating the New Year. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the allegations. The city of Kherson, located in a highly contested area, has been regularly targeted by airstrikes since the start of the conflict. The reports could not be independently verified.
The number of Israeli soldiers killed in 2025 has now risen to 152, following the death of Ari Goldberg, the army announced. The 23-year-old combat engineer was found dead Tuesday in southern Israel. Originally from Virginia, USA, he had arrived in Israel in 2022.
Severe weather in Israel: Police urge vigilance due to flood risks
Israeli police issued safety guidelines Thursday ahead of a winter storm expected to last until noon on Friday. According to the weather forecast, heavy rain and thunderstorms will affect the north and center of the country. Significant flooding is feared in the Sharon region, the Gush Dan, and along the coast. In the afternoon, the rainfall is expected to spread to Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, and the Negev desert, with an increased risk of flash floods. Police are deploying additional personnel on major roads. They urge the public to avoid flood-prone areas, not to drive on submerged roads, and to strictly adapt their driving to the weather conditions.
IDF’s Hashmonaim Brigade conducts first operational mission in southern Syria
IDF troops from the Hashmonaim Brigade, operating under the 52nd Battalion alongside the 474th Brigade, have completed their first operational activity in southern Syria after a series of training exercises. The forces carried out targeted searches and intelligence-gathering missions aimed at neutralizing threats and safeguarding Israeli civilians, particularly residents of the Golan Heights. IDF officials said the 210th Division remains deployed in the area and that the Hashmonaim Brigade will continue operating across multiple fronts while accommodating the ultra-Orthodox lifestyle of its soldiers.