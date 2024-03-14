Uri Moyal, who neutralized terrorist in southern Israel stabbing attack, dies from wounds

Dimona resident Uri Moyal, a 51-year-old foreman in the technology and maintenance department at the Nahal Police Department, tragically lost his life in a terror attack at the Beit Kama intersection. T

The incident occurred in the southern region near Sderot, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting a swift response from emergency services.

The Israel Police initially reported a stabbing attack at the Beit Kama Junction, where Moyal was fatally wounded. Despite the efforts of medical personnel at the scene, Moyal succumbed to his injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) expressed solidarity with Moyal's family during this difficult time, pledging ongoing support and assistance. Moyal was a dedicated member of the Nahal Police Department and a Chief Warrant Officer as a non-commissioned IDF officer.

The attack also left two other individuals wounded.

In response to the attack, authorities mobilized a large security force to search for additional threats in the area surrounding the Beit Kama junction. The Bnei Shimon Regional Council issued a plea for public cooperation, urging individuals to avoid traveling to the affected area as security operations continue.