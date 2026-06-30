US citizen in Israel accused of carrying out missions for Iranian intelligence

Israeli police and the Shin Bet say a 20-year-old American citizen allegedly photographed sensitive sites in Israel for Iranian intelligence handlers in exchange for payments, with prosecutors expected to file an indictment in the coming days.

A 20-year-old American citizen has been accused of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and carrying out intelligence-gathering missions on their behalf in Israel, according to a joint statement released Tuesday by the Israel Police and the Shin Bet security agency.

The suspect was arrested on June 9, 2026, following what authorities described as intelligence received from international security partners. The investigation, which had been conducted under a sweeping gag order, was led by the Jerusalem District Police's Major Crimes Unit in cooperation with the Shin Bet.

Investigators allege that over the past several months, the suspect maintained contact with handlers linked to Iranian intelligence agencies and was tasked with documenting and photographing sensitive sites in Israel.

According to the investigation, the suspect was paid between hundreds of dollars for each assignment he completed.

Police said the suspect is under investigation on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent and offenses related to harming Israel's national security.

Chief Inspector Amichai Penta, an investigations officer with the Jerusalem District's Major Crimes Unit, said authorities have uncovered several espionage cases in recent months involving individuals allegedly acting on behalf of hostile actors.

"In recent months, several defendants have been exposed for spying on behalf of the enemy. Some committed these acts during wartime, thereby assisting the enemy in advancing its objectives inside Israel," Penta said. "Together with the Shin Bet, we will continue to detect and expose these offenses, arrest those responsible, and bring to justice anyone who endangers the security of the state and its citizens."