US forces shot down two Iranian attack drones 'threatening' Hormuz traffic

The IDF released details on two recent military fatalities. Captain Shahar Gamla, who was seriously wounded by a suspected aerial target on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday. Separately, following the incident in which Sergeant Ohad Yaari was killed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bahrain announced that its air defenses intercepted three Iranian missiles and several drones yesterday overnight. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched missiles toward US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran fired seven ballistic missiles, six of which were intercepted, while the seventh failed to reach its intended target. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY