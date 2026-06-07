US forces shot down two Iranian attack drones 'threatening' Hormuz traffic
4 IDF reservists moderately wounded from an explosive drone attack launched by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
The IDF released details on two recent military fatalities. Captain Shahar Gamla, who was seriously wounded by a suspected aerial target on Thursday, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday. Separately, following the incident in which Sergeant Ohad Yaari was killed on Friday.
Meanwhile, Bahrain announced that its air defenses intercepted three Iranian missiles and several drones yesterday overnight. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched missiles toward US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), Iran fired seven ballistic missiles, six of which were intercepted, while the seventh failed to reach its intended target. READ MORE FROM SATURDAY
🚨 Red alert sirens activated in northern Israel
4 IDF reservists moderately wounded in Hezbollah drone attack in southern Lebanon
Four IDF reservists were moderately injured after an explosive-laden first-person view (FPV) drone launched by Hezbollah struck in southern Lebanon yesterday, according to the Israeli military.
US weighs using seized Iranian assets to help rebuild Gulf allies -report
The Trump administration is considering using Iranian assets under U.S. control to help Gulf allies recover from damage caused by Tehran, according to a source familiar with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's thinking to ABC.
"Treasury will utilize all tools available to allow Iranian assets to be made available to our Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for any future damage caused by Iran," the source said.
US forces shot down two Iranian attack drones 'threatening' Hormuz traffic
CENTCOM announced that US forces shot down tow Iranian attack drones that 'threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz'
https://x.com/i/web/status/2063424127508037983
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