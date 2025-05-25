US-German dual citizen arrested for allegedly trying to firebomb US embassy

The US said that a dual US-German national was transferred from Israel on Sunday after he allegedly tried to destroy the Tel Aviv branch office of the US embassy in Israel.

Court documents said that on May 19 Joseph Neumayer, who was remanded after being arrested on arrival, spit on an embassy guard while passing, without provocation. The guard tried detaining him, but he broke free and escaped. He left a black backpack behind, where three Molotov cocktails were found. Officers later arrested him at his hotel.

Earlier, he posted online: "Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f---k the west."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Neumeyer "is charged with planning a devastating attack targeting our embassy in Israel, threatening death to Americans, and President Trump’s life. The Department [of Justice] will not tolerate such violence and will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law."

"The defendant is charged with attempting to firebomb the U.S. Embassy and making threats to President [Donald] Trump," FBI Director Kash Patel said. "This despicable and violent behavior will not be tolerated at home or abroad, and the FBI, working with our partners, will bring him to face justice for his dangerous actions."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he was grateful "to our Israeli law enforcement partners, whose actions ensured no lives were lost and whose cooperation will permit Neumeyer [sic] to face justice here in the United States."