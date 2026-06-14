An agreement between the United States and Iran has been reached, with President Trump, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister all confirming a deal Sunday night. Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz open and announced the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade. "Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow," he said.

However, significant gaps in interpretation are already emerging. Iran's deputy foreign minister said Tehran would not begin fulfilling its commitments before Friday and that the 60-day negotiation period, focused on the nuclear file, would only begin after the US releases frozen Iranian assets. The nuclear issue, he added, would not be discussed until Washington meets its obligations first.

Details of Iran's 14-point demands have also emerged, revealing the scale of Tehran's ambitions going into the negotiations. Iran is demanding a permanent ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days, suspension of oil and petrochemical sanctions, and the release of $24 billion in frozen funds before talks even begin. Iran is also seeking a $300 billion economic rehabilitation package from the US and its allies and has made clear that its missile program and support for regional proxy groups will not be on the negotiating table under any circumstances.

The agreement is expected to be formally signed on Friday in Switzerland. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY