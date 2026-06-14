Trump: Deal saves Israel from "nuclear obliteration"; will restart attacks if Iran fails to reach final accord | LIVE BLOG
Iran's 14-point demands include a full ceasefire, US regional withdrawal, and a $300 billion rehabilitation package with its missile program and proxy support off the table
An agreement between the United States and Iran has been reached, with President Trump, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister all confirming a deal Sunday night. Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz open and announced the immediate lifting of the US naval blockade. "Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow," he said.
However, significant gaps in interpretation are already emerging. Iran's deputy foreign minister said Tehran would not begin fulfilling its commitments before Friday and that the 60-day negotiation period, focused on the nuclear file, would only begin after the US releases frozen Iranian assets. The nuclear issue, he added, would not be discussed until Washington meets its obligations first.
Details of Iran's 14-point demands have also emerged, revealing the scale of Tehran's ambitions going into the negotiations. Iran is demanding a permanent ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, the full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days, suspension of oil and petrochemical sanctions, and the release of $24 billion in frozen funds before talks even begin. Iran is also seeking a $300 billion economic rehabilitation package from the US and its allies and has made clear that its missile program and support for regional proxy groups will not be on the negotiating table under any circumstances.
The agreement is expected to be formally signed on Friday in Switzerland. READ MORE FROM SUNDAY
US official denies Iran will receive frozen funds before negotiations begin
A senior US official pushed back Sunday night on Iran's claim that it would receive $12 billion in frozen assets unconditionally before the 60-day negotiation period begins, calling it "a spin," according to Israeli media.
"This is completely not true," the official said. "This is a pay-for-performance deal, and no frozen funds will be released without the Iranians implementing their commitments."
Trump: Deal saves Israel from "nuclear obliteration"; will restart attacks if Iran fails to reach final accord
President Trump said in a Sunday interview with the New York Times that the agreement reached with Iran would ensure the Strait of Hormuz is "permanently toll free," and claimed that despite Netanyahu's objections, he had saved Israel from nuclear obliteration. "He's a very difficult guy," Trump said of the Israeli prime minister, adding, "He should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn't be around for two hours." Trump warned that if Iran failed to reach a final nuclear accord — with talks expected to begin Friday in Switzerland — he would either restart military strikes on Tehran or position the United States as "the guardian of the Middle East" in exchange for 20 percent of the region's revenues.