US-Israel strikes against Iran dubbed ‘Roaring Lion’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the U.S. Armed Forces have launched a broad, coordinated operation named “Roaring Lion”, aimed at degrading the Iranian regime and neutralizing what they describe as existential threats to Israel.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the strike targeted dozens of military sites as part of a joint campaign against Iran’s military infrastructure.

The operation comes after months of meticulous planning and coordination between Israeli and US forces, including defensive preparations and offensive operational planning.

“The Iranian regime has not abandoned its plan to destroy Israel,” the IDF statement said. “Despite setbacks during Operation ‘Rising Lion,’ Iran has continued advancing its nuclear program, fortifying missile production, and supporting armed proxies along Israel’s borders. These actions constitute an existential threat to Israel and pose a danger to the Middle East and the world.”

IDF forces across all branches are currently deployed in forward defense positions and remain ready for further offensive operations. The Chief of the General Staff and other senior commanders are conducting a situational assessment, while the public is urged to follow Home Front Command instructions for safety.

Israeli Air Force jets are continuing precision strikes across Iran based on intelligence gathered in the operation. “The IDF will continue to act against any emerging threats to Israeli citizens, anywhere and at any time,” the spokesperson said.

“Civilian resilience and strict adherence to instructions save lives and are a critical component in the success of the operation,” the IDF added, emphasizing that the campaign will continue as required.