US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran after Apache helicopter downed near Hormuz | LIVE BLOG
IRGC threatens 'harsh response' to US retaliation strike in Iran: 'soon, a heavy response will be given to the enemy's hostile actions'
The United States has carried out multiple strikes inside Iran after President Trump vowed to respond to the downing of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. While Trump initially said the US "must respond" to the incident, he later appeared to downplay its significance, telling The Wall Street Journal that it "wasn't a big deal" and emphasizing that "the pilot is fine." Both crew members were rescued unharmed. The US military said the latest strikes were a proportional response to Iranian actions, marking a further escalation in already heightened regional tensions.
Strikes in Iran cease and situation ‘calm’ following US retaliation, Iranian state media reports
IRGC threatens 'harsh response' to US retaliation strike in Iran
IRGC threatens 'harsh response' to US retaliation strike in Iran. 'Soon, a heavy response will be given to the enemy's hostile actions,' said the Revolutionary Guards' Aerospace Force spokesperson
Explosions reported in Sirik, an Iranian port city on the Strait of Hormuz, as US announces strikes in Iran
US Central Command announces launch of strikes in Iran in response to downing of Apache helicopter
US Central Command confirms: 'We have launched self-defense strikes against Iran, as directed by the US military commander, in response to the downing of a US military Apache helicopter yesterday. The mission is a proportionate response to unjustified Iranian violence'
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