US Senate blocks Trump from resuming war with Iran after bipartisan vote | LIVE BLOG

Israeli security forces carried out a large-scale overnight counterterrorism operation in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank, searching roughly 50 sites and arresting 19 wanted suspects, including alleged arms dealers, according to the IDF.

Meanwhile, diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon continued in Washington, with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressing hope the negotiations would prove "decisive" while insisting that any agreement must result in an end to what Beirut describes as Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon. The IDF said troops opened fire on four Hezbollah operatives who entered the Israeli security zone in southern Lebanon on a bulldozer and motorcycle and advanced toward soldiers despite warning shots and calls to stop. The military said the operatives were hit. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY