US Senate blocks Trump from resuming war with Iran after bipartisan vote | LIVE BLOG
The measure drew bipartisan support, with four Republican senators joining Democrats to back the resolution
Israeli security forces carried out a large-scale overnight counterterrorism operation in the Bethlehem area of the West Bank, searching roughly 50 sites and arresting 19 wanted suspects, including alleged arms dealers, according to the IDF.
Meanwhile, diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon continued in Washington, with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressing hope the negotiations would prove "decisive" while insisting that any agreement must result in an end to what Beirut describes as Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon. The IDF said troops opened fire on four Hezbollah operatives who entered the Israeli security zone in southern Lebanon on a bulldozer and motorcycle and advanced toward soldiers despite warning shots and calls to stop. The military said the operatives were hit. READ MORE FROM TUESDAY
Rubio rejects Iranian fees on Strait of Hormuz
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday during his trip to the UAE that Washington would not accept any Iranian tolls or fees on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. “It’s an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway,” he said, adding that he believed “all the countries in this region would agree."
While maritime traffic through the strait has begun to recover after an Iranian blockade disrupted global oil markets during the conflict, Tehran has continued to assert its authority over the route. Iran and Oman announced they will study future administration of the strait and potential service charges, a proposal Washington has already signaled it opposes.
US Senate blocks Trump from resuming war with Iran after bipartisan vote
The US Senate voted 50-48 to approve a bipartisan war powers resolution directing President Trump to withdraw U.S. armed forces from hostilities involving Iran, with four Republican senators breaking ranks to support the measure. Sens. Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Bill Cassidy joined most Democrats in backing the resolution, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman voted against it. The measure, which previously passed the House with support from four Republicans, does not carry the force of law but reflects congressional concern over U.S. military involvement in the Iran conflict and reasserts Congress's constitutional role in authorizing war.