US sends Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan while Iran says no planned talks | LIVE BLOG
Iran's Aragchi doesn't plan to hold talks with Witkoff, Kushner in Pakistan, reports IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency
US President Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are traveling to Pakistan for further talks with Iran. "I can confirm that Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will again depart for Pakistan tomorrow morning to hold talks (...) with representatives of the Iranian delegation," White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said Friday evening. She specified that Vice President JD Vance "is not expected to be on the trip this time," but "is on standby and ready to go to Pakistan if we feel it is necessary." The spokeswoman added that she hoped "it will be a fruitful conversation."
Egypt and Pakistan discuss a resumption of dialogue between Washington and Tehran via phone
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar spoke by telephone to discuss ways to advance a diplomatic path between the United States and Iran, according to Cairo.
IDF destroys terror infrastructure east of Gaza City
Powerful explosions were heard in the Gaza Strip early Saturday morning as IDF units carried out targeted strikes to dismantle terrorist infrastructure east of Gaza City.
American-Kuwaiti journalist detained for his coverage of the war in the Middle East released
A Kuwaiti-American journalist imprisoned in Kuwait has been released after 52 days of detention, a U.S. State Department official said. Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, arrested on March 3, was acquitted on Thursday, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The journalist "left Kuwait safe and sound," a U.S. source said, adding that Washington had provided him with consular assistance. According to the CPJ, he was being prosecuted for charges including "spreading false information, endangering national security, and misusing his cell phone," charges deemed "vague and excessively broad."
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they seized a ship with ties to the US military
The Revolutionary Guards claim to have seized a ship suspected of collaborating with the US military after it "committed violations" and ignored warnings, according to the Tasnim news agency.