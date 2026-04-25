US sends Witkoff and Kushner to Pakistan while Iran says no planned talks | LIVE BLOG

American-Kuwaiti journalist detained for his coverage of the war in the Middle East released

A Kuwaiti-American journalist imprisoned in Kuwait has been released after 52 days of detention, a U.S. State Department official said. Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, arrested on March 3, was acquitted on Thursday, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The journalist "left Kuwait safe and sound," a U.S. source said, adding that Washington had provided him with consular assistance. According to the CPJ, he was being prosecuted for charges including "spreading false information, endangering national security, and misusing his cell phone," charges deemed "vague and excessively broad."