Vehicle plows into anti-government protesters in Tel Aviv, injuring Five

During an anti-government rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, five demonstrators were injured when a vehicle deliberately accelerated into the crowd.

One protester sustained moderate injuries, while the others suffered minor injuries. Police have detained the driver for questioning.

Video footage circulating on social media captured the harrowing moment when the vehicle, with a passenger inside, aggressively maneuvered through the protesters before abruptly accelerating into the crowd. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the driver's actions and the passenger's involvement.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid condemned the incident, attributing it to the government's alleged promotion of violence and division. Lapid reaffirmed the opposition's commitment to protesting until the release of hostages and the ousting of the current government.

The vehicular attack echoes similar incidents that occurred during last year's protests against the government's proposed judicial reforms, which sparked widespread societal polarization and unrest. As demonstrations intensify, particularly demanding the return of hostages and a change in leadership, concerns over escalating violence continue to mount.