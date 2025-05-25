Washington denies breakthrough in efforts to free Tsurkov

The United States has strongly denied reports of a breakthrough in negotiations to release Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli-Russian academic kidnapped in Baghdad in March 2023.

Arab media outlets had reported that an agreement for her release was imminent, but a senior U.S. official told Ynet that Washington firmly opposes a key condition reportedly discussed during the talks — the release of Mohammad Reza Nouri, a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accused of involvement in the 2022 murder of American citizen Stephen Troell in Baghdad.

Although Tsurkov does not hold U.S. citizenship, the U.S. is actively engaged in efforts to secure her release, citing her status as a doctoral student at Princeton University.

Conflicting narratives continue to emerge. According to AFP, talks remain stalled, awaiting a green light from the U.S. to release Nouri. Meanwhile, three unnamed sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that negotiations have reached an advanced stage and include a ransom payment. Iraqi sources also told Al Hadath that a deal could be finalized within ten days.

Tsurkov, 38, was kidnapped while conducting field research in Iraq. Israeli authorities say she is being held by Kata’ib Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed militia. U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler recently criticized Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, saying his response to the kidnapping has been "more talk than action."