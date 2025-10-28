WATCH: Hamas caught on IDF drone footage faking discovery of hostage body in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday accused Hamas of staging a false discovery of a hostage’s body in Gaza for the benefit of Red Cross representatives and media cameras.

According to an IDF statement, drone footage captured on Monday shows Hamas operatives removing human remains from a prepared structure, reburying them nearby, and later calling Red Cross officials to stage a fake excavation scene.

The IDF said the incident contradicts Hamas’ public claims that it faces difficulties locating the bodies of deceased hostages.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1983161251149820230 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The footage clearly shows that the Hamas terrorist organization is attempting to create a false impression of efforts to locate the bodies,” the military said, adding that Hamas continues to withhold the remains of hostages in violation of existing agreements.

The IDF further dismissed Hamas’ assertions of equipment shortages, including engineering tools, as unfounded, saying such tools are unnecessary for transferring human remains. The military claimed these excuses were intended to delay the return of deceased hostages still held in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of manipulating information surrounding hostage recoveries and obstructing humanitarian efforts. The Red Cross has not yet issued a public response to the IDF’s latest claims.