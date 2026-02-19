'We are ready, there is no reason to panic' says the IDF | LIVE BLOG

The United States is considering a strike against Iran as early as Saturday

US President Donald Trump has reportedly been informed by his top national security advisors that the US military could launch strikes against Iran as early as Saturday, according to CBS News. However, no final decision has yet been made by the president, and the timing of a potential announcement could extend beyond the weekend. The American network also reports that the Pentagon is simultaneously undertaking a temporary redeployment of some troops from the Middle East in anticipation of possible Iranian retaliation in the event of a US attack.