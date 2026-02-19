'We are ready, there is no reason to panic' says the IDF | LIVE BLOG
"If we are attacked, we will respond forcefully. There is no change in our assessment of the situation. Should there be one, we would inform the public through official channels."
The United States is considering a strike against Iran as early as Saturday
US President Donald Trump has reportedly been informed by his top national security advisors that the US military could launch strikes against Iran as early as Saturday, according to CBS News. However, no final decision has yet been made by the president, and the timing of a potential announcement could extend beyond the weekend. The American network also reports that the Pentagon is simultaneously undertaking a temporary redeployment of some troops from the Middle East in anticipation of possible Iranian retaliation in the event of a US attack.
South Lebanon: IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons depots and missile launch sites
The Israeli army announced that it conducted airstrikes overnight Wednesday to Thursday against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in several areas of southern Lebanon. According to the IDF spokesperson, the targets included weapons depots, missile launchers, and military sites used by the terrorist organization to prepare attacks against Israeli forces and the State of Israel. The army considers the presence of this infrastructure a violation of existing agreements between Israel and Lebanon and stated that it will continue its operations to eliminate any threat to Israeli territory.
The IDF destroyed the house of the terrorist responsible for the deadly attack at the Gush Etzion junction in November 2025
Israeli forces carried out a nighttime raid in the village of Beit Ummar, in Judea and Samaria, to destroy the home of terrorist Walid Zabarneh. He and another terrorist had committed the car-ramming and knife attack on November 18, 2025, at the Gush Etzion junction in Judea and Samaria, in which Aharon Cohen was killed and two other civilians and a soldier were wounded.
'We are ready, there is no reason to panic' says the IDF
IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin, sought to temper the media frenzy. "Negotiations are underway, and the army has long been prepared to provide maximum defense. If we are attacked, we will respond forcefully. There is no change in our assessment of the situation. Should there be any change, we would inform the public through official channels. There is no reason to panic," he stated.