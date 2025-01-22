'We failed in our duty,' IDF head Halevi says in resignation speech

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzl Halevi delivered a special address Tuesday evening, a few hours after announcing his resignation in March. Speaking from Kibbutz Mefalsim near the Gaza Strip, he said that the IDF "failed" in its mission "to defend the residents of the state," and "must provide answers to the families."

"I take responsibility for the IDF’s failure," he said. "I also take responsibility for its achievements. I’ll say this upfront – I wish these achievements hadn’t been necessary, and no achievement can ever reverse the immense pain, sorrow, and loss caused since the first day of the war."

"We are currently realizing one of the war’s most important goals - the return of the hostages. As I’ve witnessed during my visits, our forces are highly determined and fully aware of their mission—to dismantle Hamas, its regime, and its capabilities; to bring the hostages back, and to ensure the safe return of Israel’s citizens to their homes. Even in distant arenas, the IDF continues to operate with full force," he said.

Halevi praised the Israeli soldiers, while advocating for an independent commission of inquiry into the failings of the military and political eschelon in the terror massacre of October 7, 2023.

"I can confidently say already—no one hid information," he said. "No one knew what was about to happen. No one aided the enemy in executing its cruelty. Such claims are untrue and unjustly harm dedicated service members who have worked tirelessly for the nation’s security and fully understand their responsibility given the outcomes."

