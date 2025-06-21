'We’ll talk to Iran and see what happens,' Trump weighs ceasefire options

Recommended -

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran on Friday night, stating that he is considering backing a ceasefire—but has yet to make a final decision. "We’ll talk to Iran and see what happens," Trump said.

"It’s hard to ask Israel to stop the strikes—they're succeeding, while things are going less well for Iran."

Trump claimed Iran is just weeks or months away from acquiring a nuclear weapon and dismissed the assessments of the U.S. intelligence community, saying, “They’re wrong. Tulsi Gabbard is also wrong in her assessment.”

He also took aim at European leaders, mocking their role in diplomacy: “Iran doesn’t want to talk to them. They want to talk to us. Europe can’t help them with that.”

Meanwhile, Iranian media outlets based in the UK reported that security sources believe a joint U.S.-Israeli operation targeting Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility could take place within 48–72 hours.

Additionally, the White House said earlier this week that Trump is expected to decide within two weeks whether to launch a strike against Iran. “Iran has never been closer to a nuclear bomb. The country is in a highly vulnerable position due to Israeli attacks, and the president was clear—Iran must strike a deal,” said a White House spokesperson.