'We will not withdraw': Netanyahu vows Israel will keep forces in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed on Thursday that Israel will maintain its military presence in the security zone in southern Lebanon, dismissing calls for a withdrawal and emphasizing that recent operations against Iran have significantly strengthened Israel's strategic position.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officer cadets, Netanyahu said Israel's recent military actions had eliminated immediate threats and reshaped the country's security landscape.

"The two operations carried out against Iran have achieved tremendous success. We have eliminated an immediate threat, changed our strategic reality, and broken the wall of fear. Our iron fist has struck everyone who sought to raise a hand against us," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister stressed that Israel has no intention of leaving the buffer zone in southern Lebanon.

"We will not withdraw from the security zone in southern Lebanon. We will continue to hold the commanding positions and remain there for as long as necessary to ensure Israel's security," he said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed Netanyahu's remarks, warning that any Iranian retaliation, whether in response to Israeli operations in Lebanon or for any other reason, would provoke a decisive military response.

"I hope Tehran fully understands that if Iran attacks Israel because of our actions in Lebanon, or for any other reason, we will respond with overwhelming force, in a way that leaves no doubt about the disparity between our capabilities," Katz said.

Katz also rejected calls for an Israeli withdrawal from areas currently under IDF control.

"The IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza for as long as necessary to protect our citizens and our communities from jihadist organizations," he said. "We will make no compromises when it comes to Israel's paramount security interest: protecting our soldiers and our citizens. We will not withdraw from the security zones."