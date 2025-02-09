West Bank counterterrorism ops expand, Jenin residents displaced in fighting

After about three weeks the IDF's Iron Wall Operation, the military expanded its field of action to the Nur al-Shams refugee camp in the Tulkarem region on Sunday.

Massive deployments of troops, along with the Shin Bet security agency and border police, eliminated several militants and arrested many more suspected terrorists.

In the al-Faraa refugee camp, near Tubas, Palestinian families have started to evacuate from area. Images show Israeli forces securing the exit points used by the inhabitants.

In Jenin, which has been a hotbed of West Bank terrorism for years, the situation is particularly critical. "This operation is more intense. When we see the images from the refugee camp, we speak in terms of a mini-Gaza," declares Lieutenant Colonel A., head of military coordination in the sector. Out of the 7,000 usual residents of the camp, only 1,000 still remain, according to Palestinian sources.

"There are financing channels through Iran and Hezbollah that provide money and facilitate arms smuggling," explains the officer. "We have also spotted signs of ISIS. Our presence is aimed at preventing an escalation of the situation." Palestinian sources reveal a pay grade for terrorist actions in the Jenin sector: a terrorist who shoots towards the barrier, an Israeli settlement, or the Barkan crossing receives $100. These actions are mainly aimed at a media impact, with videos broadcast to demonstrate the operational presence of armed groups on the ground.