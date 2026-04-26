"Iran will not accept any negotiations under threat or blockade," Iranian president warns | LIVE BLOG
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Tehran would not accept any "imposed negotiations" under threat or blockade
Oman’s Sultan meets Iran’s Foreign Minister to advance US talks
Haitham bin Tariq held talks in Muscat with Abbas Araghchi, focusing on efforts to reach an agreement with the United States. The meeting at Al-Barakah Palace reflects Oman’s ongoing role as a mediator between Tehran and Washington, as both sides continue diplomatic efforts to narrow differences and pursue a potential deal.
https://x.com/i/web/status/2048301681859780858
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A meeting between Netanyahu and the Lebanese president "is not on the agenda," reports Lebanese media
An official Lebanese source told the daily newspaper Ad-Diyar that a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently "not on the agenda." However, the source did not rule out a trip by Joseph Aoun to Washington during the ceasefire period to meet with US President Donald Trump. The same source added that neither the date nor the location for a potential start of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel had yet been determined, emphasizing that the escalating tensions on the ground, as well as the role of the US administration, which is sponsoring these discussions, are influencing the situation.
Netanyahu was reportedly diagnosed with prostate cancer six months ago
The Israeli public broadcaster Kan reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was diagnosed with prostate cancer approximately six months ago, after the leader announced on Friday that he had been successfully treated for a malignant tumor without specifying the date of diagnosis.
According to Professor Aron Popovtzer, director of the Sharett Oncology Institute at Hadassah Medical Center, the 0.9-centimeter tumor, an early-stage prostate adenocarcinoma, was discovered during a routine checkup. The radiation therapy treatment, administered approximately two and a half months ago in several discreetly scheduled sessions early in the morning or late at night, was reportedly successful, and Netanyahu is now expected to undergo standard medical follow-up.
"Iran will not accept any negotiations under threat or blockade," the Iranian president warns
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Tehran would not accept any "imposed negotiations" under threat or blockade.
According to a statement from the Iranian government, he asserted that the United States must first remove "operational obstacles," particularly the blockade of Iranian ports, before any attempt at resuming diplomatic talks. Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif had indicated on the social media platform X that Pakistan remained ready to play an "honest and sincere" facilitating role to promote lasting peace and regional stability.
Netanyahu orders forceful strikes as Israel-Hezbollah clashes persist despite ceasefire extension
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday directed the IDF to intensify strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, signaling a sharp response to continued cross-border attacks. The order came after two rockets and a drone were launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel, triggering sirens across multiple communities.