A meeting between Netanyahu and the Lebanese president "is not on the agenda," reports Lebanese media

An official Lebanese source told the daily newspaper Ad-Diyar that a meeting between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently "not on the agenda." However, the source did not rule out a trip by Joseph Aoun to Washington during the ceasefire period to meet with US President Donald Trump. The same source added that neither the date nor the location for a potential start of direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel had yet been determined, emphasizing that the escalating tensions on the ground, as well as the role of the US administration, which is sponsoring these discussions, are influencing the situation.