Iran: dialogue with U.S. now "meaningless" after Israeli strikes

Following Israel’s massive military operation inside Iranian territory, Tehran declared Saturday that any dialogue with the United States over its nuclear program is now “meaningless.” The Iranian Foreign Ministry accused Washington of complicity in the Israeli strikes and undermining negotiations.

“The other side acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency. “It is impossible to negotiate while Israel is allowed to attack Iranian territory.”

The statements came amid day two of Israel’s Operation “Rising Lion,” which has included targeted strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites in Isfahan and Natanz, as well as airstrikes that reportedly eliminated senior members of Iran’s military leadership, including the commander of the Iranian Air Force, top IRGC commanders, and the Quds Force chief.

In response, Iran launched dozens of missiles at Israel overnight, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more in direct hits on homes across central Israel. Sirens also sounded near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, adding to regional tensions.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump weighed in with a sharply worded post on social media. “I gave the Iranians one last chance for a deal. Now everyone is dead, and it will only get worse,” he wrote, warning that further attacks could escalate dramatically unless Tehran agrees to a nuclear deal.

Trump criticized Iran’s leadership for failing to secure an agreement: “No matter how hard they tried, they just couldn’t close the deal. Israel knows how to use its weapons.” Still, he left open the possibility of a deal, cautioning that if one is not reached, “there will be nothing left of the Iranian empire.”

The flare-up comes after months of stalled nuclear talks, with Iran insisting on the right to enrich uranium domestically, while the U.S. has sought alternative frameworks involving international oversight — proposals repeatedly rejected by Tehran.