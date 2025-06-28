Yemen launches missile at Israel, IDF says 'most likely' intercepted 

Recommended -

Israel-Hamas war day 631:

Early Saturday morning, Yemen launched missiles directed toward Israel, causing sirens to sound in southern Israel. The IDF stated that the rocket was "most likely successfully intercepted."

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he believes it is possible that Israel and the Hamas militant group could reach a ceasefire within a week. "I think it's close. I just spoke to some of the people involved," Trump said. "We think within the next week we're going to get a ceasefire."