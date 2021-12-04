Young Israeli man sustained serious wounds but is reportedly in stable condition

A Palestinian terrorist stabbed an Israeli man near Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, Israeli media reported.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was seriously wounded. He was evacuated to hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Israeli security forces shot the assailant dead.

Footage from the scene shows Israeli soldiers shooting at the Palestinian attacker at least twice after he was already lying incapacitated on the ground.

Border Police said that the Palestinian kept trying to stab an officer, after stabbing the first man, an ultra-Orthodox civilian.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip, praised the attack as a “new heroism,” but stopped short of claiming responsibility for it.

The site of the attack, just outside the Old City's Damascus Gate, was the epicenter of protests and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces last spring, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.