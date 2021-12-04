Bennett backs soldiers who shot Palestinian terrorist in Jlem

Border police acted 'quickly and decisively against a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli citizen'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday fully backed the Border Police troops who shot dead a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem earlier in the day.

The police shot a Palestinian attacker who stabbed and wounded an Israeli man near the Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City.

A video taken by a bystander and widely shared on social media showed the assailant lying prone on a sidewalk as police continued to fire shots, yet not the attack that triggered the killing.

Security camera footage of the entire incident show the gun-wielding assailant accosting the armed soldiers after he repeatedly stabbed an ultra-Orthodox Israeli.

Bennett praised police for acting "quickly and decisively against a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli citizen."

Border Police Commander Amir Cohen said he "fully backed" the forces who "responded as per protocol to the incident" to prevent additional harm.