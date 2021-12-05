Mossad director heads to US amid Iran nuclear talks

The Jewish state believes that what is of concern now is Tehran's ability to build an atomic bomb

Mossad director David Barnea is heading to Washington on Sunday for talks with senior Biden administration officials on the Iranian nuclear issue.

On the sidelines of the talks in Vienna, the head of Israel's intelligence agency is expected to reveal new information about Iran, Channel 12 reported.

According to the channel, Israel assesses that the Islamic Republic has enough enriched uranium for military purposes, and that discussions on this subject are unnecessary.

The Jewish state believes that what is of concern now is Tehran's ability to build an atomic bomb, and therefore stresses the importance of focusing on Iran's programs to develop delivery systems and ballistic missiles.

On Saturday, the United States accused Iran of blocking negotiations to save the Iran nuclear deal while developing its atomic program, and warned that it will "not be able to accept" this attitude - without slamming the door on the talks.

"We cannot accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program while dragging its feet in its nuclear diplomacy," insisted this official, repeating a warning from the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Iran will never have nuclear weapons," Barnea said Thursday, reiterating that a "bad" nuclear deal between the world powers and Iran would be "intolerable" for Israel.