Israel opposes sales of satellite firm to ally of Hungarian PM

The approval of Israel's security establishment is required for the deal to be finalized

Israel's defense establishment came out strongly against the sale of a majority stake in Israel's Spacecom satellite operator to 4iG, a corporation with ties to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to reports on Sunday.

The Defense Ministry was reportedly surprised to hear the June announcement by Spacecom, which supplies various satellite services and operates the AMOS fleet of satellites, that it signed a memorandum of understanding with 4iG, Haaretz reported.

“The entrance of Hungary’s 4iG as owners will assist us in executing our strategic program, whose key point is changing from being a satellite capacity supplier to becoming a supplier of communication services over satellite,” Spacecom CEO Dan Zajicek said, according to the statement.

The approval of Israel's security establishment is required for the deal to be finalized. It is reportedly concerned over the transfer of Spacecom to foreign hands, as it is considered a "strategic security asset."

"This is a bizarre deal which abandons Israel’s satellite communications to unstable and undemocratic entities,” senior defense officials said to Haaretz.

Defense officials fear that the sale could put classified information in the hands of bad actors.

Security officials suspect that Orban himself is responsible for the purchase, with the help of Lorinc Meszaros, who owns 4iG and is one of the wealthiest people in Hungary.