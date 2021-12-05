Israel urges 'strong line' against Iranian uranium enrichment

Iran announced in April it crossed the unprecedented threshold of uranium enrichment at 60 percent

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Iran "must start paying for its violations" during his weekly cabinet meeting.

"The Iranians, as expected, are proficient negotiators," he began. "They backtracked from previous agreements and came with a very strong and thuggish approach."

Bennett stated that world powers must "take a strong line" against Tehran enriching uranium while negotiating, calling the enrichment a "very serious step."

"Iran must start paying for its violations," Bennett stated, mentioning the goal of the Iranian regime was to lift sanctions.

"For this they went to Vienna with dozens of advisors and sanctions experts, because this is their goal: The ability to do what they are doing now regarding terrorism and in the nuclear sphere, only this time they want to be strengthened by tens of billions of dollars and a tailwind for all of their activity."

The talks, aimed at re-imposing curbs on Iran's nuclear program, resumed in Vienna last week after a hiatus that lasted over five-months.

He also mentioned the upcoming visit to the United States that Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mossad head David Barnea will embark on "to continue dealing with the matter."

Bennett concluded his portion on Iran with, "There is a time for everything. A time to keep silent and a time to speak. Now is the time to speak."